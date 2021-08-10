Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker Sells 54,643 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58.

XYL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 646,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,549. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

