Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $1,167,753.44 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Decker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79.

On Friday, July 9th, Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. 646,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $130.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after acquiring an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

