Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $129.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,352. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

