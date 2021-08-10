Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE YALA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -677.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.