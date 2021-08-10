YAM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $247,728.00 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One YAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

