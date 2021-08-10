Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

AUY traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.