Yamana Gold’s (AUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.
AUY traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
