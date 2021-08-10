Yearn Finance Bit Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (CURRENCY:YFBT) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be purchased for $22.76 or 0.00050482 BTC on popular exchanges. Yearn Finance Bit has a market cap of $25,079.66 and $4,961.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00840876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041725 BTC.

About Yearn Finance Bit

Yearn Finance Bit (CRYPTO:YFBT) is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . Yearn Finance Bit’s official website is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Trading

