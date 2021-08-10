YIELD App Price Hits $0.38 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. YIELD App has a market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $718,297.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 122,558,581 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

