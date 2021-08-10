YOUengine Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

