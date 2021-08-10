Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will announce sales of $46.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.04 million to $46.98 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $177.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.78 million to $178.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $256.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $273.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

