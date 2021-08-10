Zacks: Analysts Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Announce Earnings of $9.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $3.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 199.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $74.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alleghany.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 18.4% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $681.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.38.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

