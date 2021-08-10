Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce sales of $71.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.30 million and the highest is $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.