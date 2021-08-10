Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $121.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.20 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $486.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,626,000 after acquiring an additional 790,063 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $8,829,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 622,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

