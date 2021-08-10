Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.66). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,437 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,749 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 857,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

