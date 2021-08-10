Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBR. raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $52,718,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.85 and a beta of 1.35. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.