Zacks: Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.34 Billion

Brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to announce sales of $6.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $24.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.88 billion to $25.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $29.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.94.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $505.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

