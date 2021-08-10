Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 567,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

