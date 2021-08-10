Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.08). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.