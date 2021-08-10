Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.08). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%.

OPNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

