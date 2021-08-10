Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post sales of $527.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.82 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after buying an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after buying an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.