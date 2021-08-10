Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $50.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 million to $50.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $77.45 million, with estimates ranging from $74.28 million to $81.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,801,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,586,797 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,211 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 9.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $5,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.78.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.