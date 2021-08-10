Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $119.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.