Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $119.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.