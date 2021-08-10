Zap Price Reaches $0.0435 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $110,863.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.22 or 0.00852835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00107436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.