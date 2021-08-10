ZClassic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,355.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $2,355.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00290280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00129106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00154755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,273,718 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.