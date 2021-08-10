ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,355.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00290280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00129106 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00154755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002892 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 126.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,273,718 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

