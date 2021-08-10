Zebi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $44,214.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,044,636,433 coins and its circulating supply is 780,038,222 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

