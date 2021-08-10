Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Sells $218,034.22 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $218,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Zedge stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 57,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zedge by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zedge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zedge in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

