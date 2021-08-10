Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Sells $239,867.55 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 57,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zedge during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zedge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

