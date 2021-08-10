Zeepin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $450,907.55 and approximately $41,233.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00155445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,527.99 or 0.99964348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00814060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

