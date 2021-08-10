ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $117,203.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $65,582.85 and $117,203.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006246 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

