Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $24,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Archana Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00.
Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. 1,273,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $166.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
