Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 190 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Director Archana Agrawal sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $24,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Archana Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Archana Agrawal sold 1,136 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $155,632.00.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. 1,273,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

