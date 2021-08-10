Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard Sells 7,066 Shares

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Soren Abildgaard sold 1,006 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $131,051.62.

Shares of ZEN traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.06. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $79,702,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

