Zenfuse (ZEFU) One Day Volume Tops $234,864.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $234,864.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,089,351 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

