Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $138.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $38,041.31 and approximately $138.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00865172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00109496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00153101 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.