Zero Price Tops $0.0908 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $938,333.11 and $36,644.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00292229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00128738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00154385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,339,292 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.