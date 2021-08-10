Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Hits $976.60 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $976.60 or 0.02135884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $946,082.21 and $487.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

