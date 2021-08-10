ZeroSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $1.26 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

