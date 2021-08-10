ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Hits Market Cap of $31,955.05

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $31,955.05 and $30.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006237 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

