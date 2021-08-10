Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Tops $276,901.63

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $276,901.63 and $138.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

