Zigcoin Trading Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $1.53 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00155921 BTC.

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,860,785 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

