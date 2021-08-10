Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185.43 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $185.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00340499 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001182 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00932067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,882,991,623 coins and its circulating supply is 11,591,524,470 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.