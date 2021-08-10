ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0052

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $32,590.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,153,155 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

