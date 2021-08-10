Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $704.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.70 million to $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,198 shares of company stock valued at $648,995. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

