ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $172.68 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00161129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00147478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.18 or 0.99698350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00820672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.