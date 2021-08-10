ZooKeeper Price Up 34.3% This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $92,850.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00161577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00148494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,816.88 or 0.99885364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00824593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 36,627,631 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

