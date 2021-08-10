ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $179,943,485.25 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $59.54. 4,345,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

