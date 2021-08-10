Zovio (ZVO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Zovio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

7/30/2021 – Zovio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Zovio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Zovio is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zovio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 1,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio Inc has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Analysts forecast that Zovio Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Zovio during the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

