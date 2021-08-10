ZPER Market Capitalization Reaches $676,219.20 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $676,219.20 and $24.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00333406 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.99 or 0.00963970 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.