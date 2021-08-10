ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $858,543.34 and $27.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

