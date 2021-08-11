-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

AGFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 85,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,509. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 256,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

