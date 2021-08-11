-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 12,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

